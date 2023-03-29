It’s 5 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2023. Outside it is 14 degrees and snowing lightly. I am in bed with my wife, dry and warm, and my mind is racing. I’m thinking about the order of the day: breakfast with family, Route 38 Tribute Ride meeting at lunch, and how lucky I am. Fifty-five years ago, I as 22, a rifleman with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Viet Nam, deep into the Tet Offensive with less than 25 days to go. Short!

Today will be a good day spent with people I love — dry, warm and secure, and there are important things to do. We are helping to plan the 2023 Tribute Ride on Route 38, the "New York State Viet Nam Veterans Highway of Valor.” The road is 100 miles long, stretching from the Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario and was the home of two of New York's finest young men who gave their lives in battle for their comrades and their country. Spec. 4 Robert Stryker of Throop and Lt. Terry Graves of Groton were both awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. They are remembered and revered!

This will be the 15th year of the Route 38 Tribute Ride, lovingly and skillfully organized and executed by a host of different organizations that are filled with most excellent people who remember. They remember a time, a place and people who served with honor, dignity, loyalty and respect. To have served with such people and know such people today has been one of the great honors of my life.

In 2006, while serving as a New York state judge, I was adjudicating a criminal case, and when it came time for the defendant to sign some papers, he didn’t have a pen. I gave him one of mine and as he handed it back to me, he noticed that emblazoned on the pen was “Robert F. Stryker Medal of Honor Awardee.” He asked me “What is the Medal of Honor?” On Nov. 11, 2007, one of my nephew’s sons, who was 11 years old, sent me a letter at his mother’s urging because she knew I was a veteran and her son had Veterans Day off from school. She thought that her son should do something on that day that would impress on her son’s young mind what Veterans Day is all about. (Thank God for mothers!) The first line in the letter was, “My mother said you were in Viet Nam. Was that a war or a place?” Out of those two experiences came the idea to go on a campaign to get the New York State Route 38 designated for Viet Nam Veterans.

In the spring of 2007, my wife and I launched a spirited campaign to get the New York state Legislature to designate Route 38 as the Viet Nam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. This campaign culminated in the fall of 2009. Shortly after the official designation, members of the Blue Knights, a motor cycle club of retired police officers, contacted us and asked if we minded if they sponsored a tribute ride on Route 38. We responded, “Of course not! Have at it!” The first year the ride was in October and we had an early snowfall of four inches. It was “Harleys in the Snow,” all 400 of them from four states. We had police escorts the full 100 miles and fire departments blocked intersections along the way. Cities such as Auburn had garrison flags draped from ladder trucks and perhaps most moving, families stood in the snow along Route 38 waving flags and saluting as the ride passed by. The families of both Medal of Honor awardees were present and recognized as the ride passed through their communities.

So, here we are planning the 15th Viet Nam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor tribute ride for Saturday, July 15, 2023. We will meet this afternoon at a restaurant in Auburn with the organizers of the ride, the Blue Knights, American Legion Riders, Combat Veterans Motor Cycle Association, Owego Vet Riders, American Legion VFW, law enforcement, fire departments and others who support the ride.

It will be a meeting filled with reminiscing, planning, laughter, fellowship and remembrance for those who have passed on.

It has been a good thing, the designation of the road, the tribute ride, the recognition of Viet Nam Veterans and the education of the public. Recently, a non-vet asked me, “The Stryker vehicle that the army has and is in Ukraine ... is that named for Robert Stryker from right here in Auburn?” When I answered yes he stood a littler taller and straighter and said “Damn!”