Commentary: Young people should be reading newspapers

How can we be sure that teenagers are grasping what’s going on in the news if their only news intake is a short video that can be made by anyone, not even a qualified reporter or journalist?

Moreover, there have been numerous reported false rumors circulating on sites like TikTok in recent months, like those suggesting that certain celebrities are involved in sex-trafficking. This affects not just the reputation of the celebrities but also taints public perception on the credibility of all news shared and discussed on social media platforms.

One of the bigger issues clouding this topic is whether Gen Z is getting a sufficient amount of knowledge about current events if the majority of them are scrolling through posts that can be biased or leave out certain information.

This is especially important when it comes to the impact that young voters can have on election outcomes when they show up at the ballot box — and the repercussions that follow.

As the journal Foreign Policy put it, “Donald Trump always enjoyed massive support from uneducated, low-information white people.”

The emphasis here should be on low-information, because without education and a factual understanding of current events, voters can elect unqualified candidates into office.