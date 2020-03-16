Committee on Open Government: The role of social media in open government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Addressing questions related to the rights of access to social media posts pursuant to FOIL, it must be noted that although social media technology is, when compared with our open government laws, relatively new, the information created within social media platforms is not different than any other government information. Indeed, as we know, FOIL governs access to all agency records and defines the term “record” very broadly as “any information kept, held, filed, produced or reproduced by, with or for an agency or the state legislature, in any physical form whatsoever…” Public Officers Law § 86(4). Accordingly, when a government agency uses any form of social media to provide information to the public, those social media posts constitute “records” subject to FOIL. The Committee recently issued an advisory opinion regarding a public official’s use of Twitter and the application of FOIL to those postings, confirming that social media content created using a government-sponsored account is a record subject to FOIL.

Relatedly, while the retention and disposition of government records is outside of the Committee’s advisory jurisdiction, the New York State Archives, the agency responsible for oversight of New York government record retention and disposition schedules, has issued preliminary guidance specifically related to government records created using social media platforms.

Addressing questions related to whether “public bodies” as defined by the OML may use social media platforms to make required notifications of their meetings, it must be noted that the OML does not directly answer this question, but rather imposes a three-fold notice requirement. Notice must: be posted in one or more conspicuous, public locations; must be given to the news media; and must be conspicuously posted on the website of the public body “when [it has] the ability to do so.” Public Officers Law § 104(6). While it is the opinion of the Committee that notice using social media does not satisfy the OML requirement to post such notice in a designated public location or on the public body’s website, the Committee encourages supplemental use of social media platforms to notify the public of open meetings and to share other important information. As younger citizens become adults, governments will be required to keep pace with social media platform trends to keep their constituents engaged and informed using methods such constituents prefer to use.

Shoshanah Bewlay is executive director and Kristin O’Neill is assistant director of the state Committee on Open Government within the New York Department of State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0