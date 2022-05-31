Conole: Congress must prepare for the next pandemic

Just recently, we passed a grim milestone: 1 million Americans have died of COVID-19, including over 67,000 New Yorkers. This pandemic has devastated our schools and small businesses, and touched every person in its own way. The human toll has been massive and the economic costs have been staggering with over $4 trillion dollars in stimulus required to support the economy and now inflation is at its highest point in four decades. These staggering costs have been exacerbated by the fact we were not prepared for this crisis.

Throughout my career, I confronted a range of dynamic challenges that taught me how to prepare for and respond to crisis situations. From serving on the ground in Iraq to navigating the high seas of the Persian Gulf to advising the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, one of the central tenets of our doctrine was: The way we prepared in advance saves lives and determines our fate in confronting the crisis. Now more than ever, we need to take action to prepare for the next pandemic, which many scientists estimate will be worse.

To most people, it would be common sense to ensure that we are prepared for the next pandemic: to ensure our hospitals are not overrun and we can develop and distribute vaccines in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Investing now to prepare for the next pandemic is also very popular, with over 75 percent of Americans supporting it. But what may seem like common sense to most people does not translate to Washington politicians.

In the negotiations for Build Back Better, when cuts had to be made, pandemic prevention was cut from $30 billion to $10 billion as one of the first items to go. The final allocated amount became $0 because the bill never ended up passing. When the White House again requested it to be included in the recent appropriations bill, it was again cut, this time $15.6 billion was completely eliminated. These funds would’ve gone towards things like refilling PPE stockpiles and vaccine research. These numbers may sound like a lot, but when you compare that to a million lives lost and the trillions of dollars spent to support the economy, how can we afford not to spend this money?

In Congress, I will prioritize fighting for the funding for three crucial initiatives. First is funding for prototype pathogen research. There are 21 families of viruses that infect humans, one of which is coronaviruses. The next pandemic could be caused by a coronavirus but also an influenza, rhinovirus or any of the other types of viruses that infect humnas. If we can develop prototype vaccines for generic members of these families now, we can produce a specific vaccine much quicker after a pandemic emerges. Because as we have seen, the only way to beat a pandemic is through vaccination.

Second we have to rebuild our PPE stockpiles and invest in research to continue to develop new forms of PPE. We all remember the mad scramble for disinfectant wipes and masks in March of 2020 as well as doctors and nurses being forced to wear trash bags to protect themselves. For a small amount of money, we could ensure that this won’t happen again by simply stockpiling enough PPE now. We also don’t know if the next pandemic will be caused by an airborne pathogen like Covid, or one that travels on surfaces, in water or in some other way. We need to ensure we have PPE that can help protect us against these future types of spread as well.

Finally if our lines of defense fail, like they did in this pandemic, we need to ensure we have built up our medical surge capacity to ensure we do not have to ration care. We all remember the quickly constructed field hospitals and the stories of doctors having to choose who gets a bed and who doesn’t. We should never have to put our healthcare workers in that kind of a position again and with a small investment, we won’t have to.

While there are other important initiatives to fund, these three would serve as a great start.

All of these seem like no-brainer solutions so why aren’t they getting funded? The unfortunate fact is in Washington when something has a lot of support but no true champion, it can get cut easily. Just as I worked to prepare our forces for deployments and crises abroad throughout my career, I will be a champion to make sure when appropriations time comes around pandemic prevention gets the funding it needs, and Central New York and our country will be better for it

Francis Conole is a fourth generation central New Yorker, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, an Iraq War veteran, former policy advisor to the secretary of defense and commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He is a candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District.

