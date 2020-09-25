Cosentino: Can we count on you to participate in the census?

WHO REPRESENTS YOU

The 2020 Census will also be used to determine districts for the House of Representatives and the state Assembly and Senate in Albany in two years. While the census won’t necessarily change who represents you in Albany and Washington in 2023, it will impact how districts are drawn and the more accurate the count, the more likely you will get an equal voice in Washington and Albany. At this point, because of population declines in New York, we are likely to lose one or possibly two congressional representatives. The lower the count, the higher the chance of a loss of a member of Congress for New York, with power shifting to other states in the House.

The same goes for how Albany slices and dices districts for the Assembly and Senate in two years. And, if Cayuga County does take on redistricting the county Legislature, something that has not been done in decades, the census will be a tool to get rid of the current antiquated and much complained about system of weighted voting on the 6th floor.

WE ARE DOING WELL – BUT NEED TO DO BETTER