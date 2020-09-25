Cosentino: Can we count on you to participate in the census?

This Wednesday, Sept. 30, is the last day that you can fill out your census form online. It is vital for Auburn, Cayuga County and central New York to get an accurate count — both because of the money that is at stake, but as well as how you are represented in Albany, Washington and possibly even on the 6th Floor of the Cayuga County Office Building in the next decade.
IT'S ABOUT THE MONEY
As the old adage goes, it’s “all about the money” and that could not be truer when it comes to the Census – more than $650 billion, that’s with a “b”, is distributed by Washington to states and communities across the nation using Census information in its distribution process. Census data also impacts money from Albany and other government entities and amounts can be based on the decennial census.
Think of two top needs in our community that are often talked about and require outside aid — health care and schools. Aid to our communities from on high takes the census into account. When you look at the needs of Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Department of Social Services, including the county Health Department, in addressing the COVID-19 response, census numbers matter when it comes to aid calculations. It is no secret one of the factors that is important in making a case for the Auburn Enlarged City School District in Albany for more state foundation aid are census numbers — New York is using 2010 Census numbers. We can’t afford, financially, an undercount in 2020 that hurts Auburn’s case for more foundation aid.
WHO REPRESENTS YOU
The 2020 Census will also be used to determine districts for the House of Representatives and the state Assembly and Senate in Albany in two years. While the census won’t necessarily change who represents you in Albany and Washington in 2023, it will impact how districts are drawn and the more accurate the count, the more likely you will get an equal voice in Washington and Albany. At this point, because of population declines in New York, we are likely to lose one or possibly two congressional representatives. The lower the count, the higher the chance of a loss of a member of Congress for New York, with power shifting to other states in the House.
The same goes for how Albany slices and dices districts for the Assembly and Senate in two years. And, if Cayuga County does take on redistricting the county Legislature, something that has not been done in decades, the census will be a tool to get rid of the current antiquated and much complained about system of weighted voting on the 6th floor.
WE ARE DOING WELL – BUT NEED TO DO BETTER
While Cayuga County is doing well with its census response, we need to do better. Like almost all communities, we have been stymied, from getting those who don’t have internet access to be able to easily do their census response at our public libraries, such as Seymour Library, because of COVID-19. The digital divide with those, especially in rural parts of Cayuga County in both the north and south, has likely resulted in lower response rates.
As of earlier this week, the response rate nationally is 66.2% and for the state of New York 63.2%. Cayuga County has a response rate of 60.3% and Auburn is 60.6%
But we have holes in our reporting. In part of the city’s west end we have a response rate of 44.7%, in Niles we are at 39.6% and in Sterling at 46%. Other response rates below 60% are Scipio, Ledyard, Cato, Springport, Conquest, Summerhill, Montezuma and Venice. Remember it’s about the money – for bridges, day care, education, roads and other federal and state aid – you need to participate now.
THE CLOCK IS TICKING
The census was supposed to go until the end of October (there is a battle now in the courts over its time being shortened), but, as of now, going online and filling out your census forms must be done by this Wednesday, Sept. 30.
In this era of political division, we need to remember, that when the Founding Fathers created this process that started in 1790 (we were less than 4 million people and that count took 18 months – now it is counting more than 300 million Americans between the spring and Wednesday) the process was to determine fair representation – that is still the goal. Federal aid programs that have been created over the last century use Census data in their calculations.
Remember, the census is to get “what is said, not who said it” – your information is confidential and private. A national distrust of government is not helping get our numbers go up, but you have a stake in responding to the 2020 Census and it does count, as they say, more than you know.
If you have not filled out the census, there is time – do it today.
Participating in the census is a non-intrusive process. You are asked only a couple of questions, far below what has been asked in the past. You can go online at 2020census.gov, call (844) 330-2020 or go to city hall or your local school, town or village hall and ask for them to help you get online, if you don’t have internet access.
Please get counted — make sure you have participated in the 2020 Census by Wednesday.
Guy Cosentino is the chair of the Cayuga County Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census.
