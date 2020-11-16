Crisp: An election American can be proud of

All in all, it could have been worse.

In fact, when I finally went to bed in the wee hours of Nov. 4, I thought that Election 2020 was turning into the same nightmare as Election 2016, when contrary to the polls Donald Trump was duly elected president of the United States.

I thought that four more years of Trump would be bad for our already bungled response to Pandemic 2020. I thought that during a second Trump term our standing in the world would continue to diminish and our relations with our allies would be further damaged. I thought four more years of Trump's tweeting would destroy any possibility of some level of decency and civility in our discourse.

The one thing that I did not think, however, was that the Republicans had somehow rigged the elections in order to award Trump with victory.

By the next morning, things were looking better, and not just because Joe Biden's chances were beginning to improve in some swing states. Americans had turned out to vote, both by mail and in person. There were few disruptions at polling places, and all across the nation ballots were being quietly tallied.