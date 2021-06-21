Crisp: Community college should be 'free'

Public educational institutions have had to respond with tuition increases. Achieving a college education has become staggeringly more difficult, and more students graduate with overwhelming loads of debt.

An analysis of the financial implications of Biden’s proposal is beyond the scope of this column. Besides, I suspect that this issue is as much philosophical as fiscal. Objectors to “tuition-free” community college often depend on subjective arguments. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, quoted in The Wall Street Journal, says, “College shouldn’t be free ... because students with skin in the game take their studies more seriously,” as if this dubious argument has a particular relevance for community college students.

Objectors often criticize community college students for low rates of degree completion. Rep. Virginia Foxx, the top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, says, “Dumping money into community colleges, where students have the lowest odds of completing their program within six years, is a recipe for disaster.”

But this objection is circular. Tuition support is precisely for the purpose of helping students complete their degrees.