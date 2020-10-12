Crisp: Don't answer hypocritical court-packing question

The court-packing question came up again during last week's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. Pence pressed Harris: If the Democrats win the White House and Senate, will they increase the membership of the Supreme Court — that is, "pack" it — in order to dilute the 6-3 conservative majority that will be established if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed?

Harris declined to answer the question. Candidate Joe Biden did the same the following day. And should there be another presidential debate, when the question comes up, Biden should continue to refuse to answer. The question is a disingenuous attempt to deflect attention from the more profoundly important issues connected to this election.

Increasing the size of the Supreme Court is an unsavory option, but it is not illegal or necessarily unscrupulous. Unfortunately, the idea is tainted by language — "packing" just sounds bad — and by President Franklin Roosevelt's clumsy attempt to expand the court in 1937.