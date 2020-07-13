Crisp: More statues won't solve our statue problem

And what about Billy Graham, an American "hero" who for most of his long life contended that homosexuality is a "sinister form of perversion"?

In addition to the 31 on the essential list, the executive order specifies several American heroes who weren't actually Americans: Christopher Columbus, Marquis de La Fayette and Junipero Serra.

Who was Junipero Serra? In 1749 Serra, a Spaniard, landed in Veracruz, and over the course of three decades he established a string of missions from Mexico into California, domesticating and Catholicizing the Indians along the way. Reputedly, his pastoral style was not always gentle.

In 1752, Serra wrangled an appointment as a regional Inquisitor (that's Spanish Inquisition), which gave him the authority to seek out and punish demon-worshipers, who, he said, fly through the air at night and make sacrifices to demons in the guise of young goats.

Serra was into flagellation, and not just of the Indians. He regularly whipped himself with chains, beat himself with large stones and, when he preached about hellfire, he would sear himself in the pulpit with a candle flame.

What would the decorous, rational, buttoned-up John Adams say about being stuck in the same statuary park with a deranged zealot like Serra?

Fortunately, the idea of a National Garden sounds more like a campaign ploy than a serious proposal. Let's hope so. We can't even agree on the statues that we already have, much less a passel of new ones.

