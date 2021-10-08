Cuipylo: It's time to change how we view addicts, addiction

Illegal drugs, opioids and heroine in particular, pose risks far beyond most risky behaviors. You can drive daddy's car at 100 miles per hour with six friends onboard, live through it, and never do it again. You've had the thrill, can claim bragging rights and relive the stupidity with a shake of your head and a wonder of how did we ever survive our youth. Opioids are not like that. They physically alter the brain to crave more. They never let go. Any recovered user I've ever spoken with describes a daily struggle to stay clean. They have to fight their own brain. So when one chooses to try the risky behavior of taking opioids into one's body a lifetime struggle ensues. Indeed one has to first choose, a stupid choice no doubt, a risky choice, and a choice with a lifetime of ramifications. Not a choice the undeveloped mind of an adolescent is qualified to make.

There has been a "war on drugs" since I can remember. There has also always been an attitude that the addict's problem is self inflicted. To a degree that is true. The skier who hits a tree while skiing without a helmet also has a self inflicted injury but the two are treated differently. One is an accident the other a moral failing. One deserves compassion the other scorn. Why? Why, when it can be demonstrated that one mistake, call it a moral failing if you want, can so alter one's brain chemistry that the struggle to quit becomes monumental? Why are we willing to throw out our investment in the addict? Do we not believe in redemption? Do we not value the time lost, the holidays stolen, the hugs that will never be? Can we not figure out a way to break this cycle? Do we simply not care?