Czarny: NY Legislature can make voting safer

S8015A, sponsored by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, would add threat of spreading communicable disease in a pandemic to the temporary illness section of NYS Election Law 8-400. This would assure voters that they have a right to choose this option to request an absentee. S8130, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, would allow email receipt of absentee ballot applications. This could eliminate postage costs for the first step in the absentee ballot process and make it easier for boards of elections and voters to process the larger amount of absentees that can be expected this year.

It is imperative the Legislature pass these bills immediately so the measures can be in place for all elections in 2020. While it is hoped that the COVID-19 crisis will be better in June, many experts posit that some amount of social distancing will still be needed well past November. At-risk citizens afraid of being infected by this deadly disease deserve the right to cast their vote safely without risking challenge from partisans hoping to win an election. Reducing the Election Day population by allowing a more accessible absentee process, as well as early voting measures passed last year, can help us protect workers, voters and the Democratic process.