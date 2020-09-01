Ditch: NY postal service lawsuit is pure politics

However, a June spike in nationwide COVID-19 cases also harmed deliveries, with places such as Philadelphia at times being short hundreds of drivers. Placing the blame on DeJoy and claiming that the slowdown was evidence of deliberate sabotage is extraordinarily unfair.

Seen in that light, the lawsuit appears to be merely an exercise in election-year messaging, and a waste of time and resources that cash-strapped states such as New York and New Jersey can ill afford.

Meanwhile, as both parties devote their attention and energy to either demonizing or defending DeJoy, the Postal Service moves closer to insolvency.

A bill passed by the House on Aug. 22 would hand the Postal Service a $25 billion check. Unfortunately, that bill also blocks many reforms that would reduce future deficits, meaning that the threat of bankruptcy would return in a few years.

Rather than a bailout financed by adding to the $26.5 trillion national debt, Congress should work on legislation to reform the Postal Service based on 21st century reality.

This could include reducing or eliminating unfunded mandates, giving the Postal Service more control over costs such as employee compensation, and providing greater flexibility to raise additional revenue.

Unfortunately, saving the Postal Service will be next to impossible if officials insist on using it as a political prop. Dropping the lawsuit would be a good first step toward reducing the unnecessary and unhelpful amount of tension surrounding the issue.

David Ditch is a research associate in The Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0