Doran: New Yorkers deserve better court structure

The district covers an eight-county region that includes one large county, Monroe, with roughly 750,000 residents, and seven small counties, such as Yates County, with a population under 25,000. Not surprisingly, nearly all of our Supreme Court justices come from Rochester and its environs, none are of color and most of the seven counties lack even a single resident Supreme Court justice.

As a practical matter, that means that if a couple in Steuben County wants to get a divorce, either they will have to drive 80 miles to Rochester, I will have to send a judge from Rochester to them or we can do what we usually do, which is end-run the constitution and designate someone an “acting Supreme Court justice” so they can handle the case.

Further, locally elected judges (including those designated “acting” Supreme Court judges) are ineligible for promotion to the Appellate Division, the court in Rochester that has the final word on nearly all the cases in our region. That robs our mid-level courts of diverse talent as well the specialized expertise that judges experienced in criminal law (such as county court judges), family law (family court judges) and estate law (surrogate’s court judges) would bring to the Appellate Division.