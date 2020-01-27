Doran: New Yorkers deserve better court structure
  • Updated
Archaic provisions in the New York State Constitution shortchange the residents of our area counties of judicial representation on the state’s main trial court and deprive our appellate court of the benefits of demographic and geographic diversity. Our citizens deserve better.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has proposed a brilliantly simple reform that would address those shortcomings by streamlining our overly complicated court system and creating a modern structure that is more efficient, more representative and recognizes the needs and interests of our smaller counties. The state Legislature needs to stand up, take charge and do what’s best for the state, and it needs to do so this session.

Let me explain.

New York has a uniquely cumbersome court system, with 11 separate trial courts. Most of the judges, such as county court judges and family court judges, are elected by county.

Craig Doran

But state Supreme Court justices, the only judges permitted to handle divorces and the judges who preside over virtually all personal injury, product liability and commercial cases, are elected regionally. That means the larger and more urban counties dominate the court and the smaller and more rural counties are often shut out.

Consider the Seventh Judicial District, where I am privileged to serve as administrative judge.

The district covers an eight-county region that includes one large county, Monroe, with roughly 750,000 residents, and seven small counties, such as Yates County, with a population under 25,000. Not surprisingly, nearly all of our Supreme Court justices come from Rochester and its environs, none are of color and most of the seven counties lack even a single resident Supreme Court justice.

As a practical matter, that means that if a couple in Steuben County wants to get a divorce, either they will have to drive 80 miles to Rochester, I will have to send a judge from Rochester to them or we can do what we usually do, which is end-run the constitution and designate someone an “acting Supreme Court justice” so they can handle the case.

Further, locally elected judges (including those designated “acting” Supreme Court judges) are ineligible for promotion to the Appellate Division, the court in Rochester that has the final word on nearly all the cases in our region. That robs our mid-level courts of diverse talent as well the specialized expertise that judges experienced in criminal law (such as county court judges), family law (family court judges) and estate law (surrogate’s court judges) would bring to the Appellate Division.

The chief judge would solve the problem simply and inexpensively by merging most of the county-level trial courts into Supreme Court. That would instantly ensure that each and every county in the state, no matter how big or small, would have a resident Supreme Court justice. It would increase diversity on our Supreme Court and, potentially, Appellate Division departments across the state. It would eliminate the need for litigants to run from court to court to court to resolve various issues arising from the same case. And it would position the New York state court system for the future, rather than condemning it to the past.

The cost for all these benefits: Approximately one-half-of-one-percent of the court system’s budget. What are we waiting for?

Judge Craig J. Doran is a New York State Supreme Court justice and the administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District. In that capacity, he is responsible for overseeing court operations in the trial courts in Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties.

