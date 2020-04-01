Durant: Cayuga Community College remains focused on students, communities

Before I discuss how Cayuga Community College is responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19), I want to thank the medical personnel, police and fire departments, EMTs and all other community-wide essential employees for their incredible service during this difficult time. All of you are doing incredible work to keep us safe and care for those who are ill.

Like everyone in our community, Cayuga is saddened by the current health crisis. To see the virus reach our state, and then our community, with such rapidity was disconcerting. Fortunately, our local and state leaders and public health officials have led a strong response.

At Cayuga, the short explanation of our response to COVID-19 is that our classes continue even as access to our campuses is restricted.

Although it pains us not to see our students each day, restricting campus access was ultimately an easy decision. While we care deeply for our students’ academic journeys, we care more about their health and safety and that of our faculty and staff. This decision allows us to best ensure the well-being of everyone in our college community while continuing our mission of providing a high-quality education.