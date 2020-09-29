Dwyer: Procedures updated at Cayuga County Clerk's Office

“When is the DMV going to open?” is the most common question asked of the Cayuga County Clerk's Office. We are open, but we are open by appointment only and we continue to be extremely busy! Since March, although a majority of staff was furloughed, they processed more than 27,000 transactions. I believe what the public really wants to know is, “When will the DMV go back to being able to accept people walking into the office?”

Just as most of us have had to adapt to a new way of running businesses and schools during this time, we will most likely not have “walk-in” services any time soon for several reasons; the county filed a State of Emergency Order which included the closing of the County Office Building, and other county buildings and they are still closed to the public. At this time our DMV is only open by appointment because Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order requires that no one is allowed in a DMV Office unless they have an appointment. He also added that all license and registrations renewals are extended until further notice, and the REAL ID Requirement will not be in place until October 2021. So no need to panic if those documents have expired, and no need to get your license enhanced until next year.