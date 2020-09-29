Dwyer: Procedures updated at Cayuga County Clerk's Office

“When is the DMV going to open?” is the most common question asked of the Cayuga County Clerk's Office. We are open, but we are open by appointment only and we continue to be extremely busy! Since March, although a majority of staff was furloughed, they processed more than 27,000 transactions. I believe what the public really wants to know is, “When will the DMV go back to being able to accept people walking into the office?”
Just as most of us have had to adapt to a new way of running businesses and schools during this time, we will most likely not have “walk-in” services any time soon for several reasons; the county filed a State of Emergency Order which included the closing of the County Office Building, and other county buildings and they are still closed to the public. At this time our DMV is only open by appointment because Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order requires that no one is allowed in a DMV Office unless they have an appointment. He also added that all license and registrations renewals are extended until further notice, and the REAL ID Requirement will not be in place until October 2021. So no need to panic if those documents have expired, and no need to get your license enhanced until next year.
Presently Cayuga County residents have three options to get their transactions completed. Remember, if you go online to do your DMV transactions, none of that money stays in our county, instead it ALL goes to the State, so please keep your $$ LOCAL!
DMV Option 1: Make an appointment at cayugacountydmv.setmore.com.
It could take 3 or 4 weeks to get an appointment, but once you arrive at the appointed time, you won’t have to wait in line and there is not a crowd of people in the office. Transactions take 10-15 minutes unless you are taking a Permit/CDL test. Our online appointment system is a safe and efficient process, and we have received positive feedback from hundreds of customers.
DMV Option 2: Drop off your transactions to our locked Drop-Off Bin in front of the COB, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Starting Oct. 1, while we will not have DMV staff at the front door, you may pick up forms and below are resources which will help you find plenty of helpful information.
DMV Option 3: Mail it to our office at the COB at above address.
DMV resources website: cayugacounty.us/230/DMV.
You can make an appointment, download forms, and get instructions on what paperwork you will need for specific transactions. If you don’t utilize the website to learn about what documents you will need, your transaction will take longer and it can be a frustrating experience for all of us. If dropping off work, it is essential that you include your name, address, phone number (with a working voicemail) and a copy of the front of your driver license, otherwise your transaction won’t be completed.
DMV email: dmvappointment@cayugacounty.us.
If you cannot find an answer to your question via the website, please email our DMV and allow 48 hours for a response. Due to the volume of inquiries, we will prioritize questions that cannot easily be found on the website.
Phone: You will need to use the State DMV Call Center (518) 486-9786.
Fees and payments: Personal check: Make payable to Cayuga County Clerk and we will fill in the amount for you; credit card: Include your name, address, phone number, credit card number, expiration date, 3 digit security code. Getting new plates? You will be charged $6 for us to mail the plates back to you. Some of our customers may be apprehensive to drop off work and credit card information, etc. I can assure customers that this process is a secure way of doing business.
County clerk's recording office: The County Office Building is closed. We offer the following options:
Option 1: Make an appointment at: cayugacountyclerk.setmore.com.
For the following services: Notary; Business Certificate (DBA); Oath of Office; File or get certified copies of your Military Discharge; Certified Divorce Decrees; Abstract/Title Searches
Option 2: Mail your documents to the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Always include name, address, phone number and email.
Option 3: E-file and e-record documents
Submit your court and land records by electronic means. For more information, go to the County Clerk’s webpage.
Option 4: Drop off documents in the County Clerks Drop Box at the front door of the COB, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
Resources:
County Clerk’s webpage: cayugacounty.us.
Online searches for Real Estate and other records can be accessed at: searchiqs.com.
Email: sdwyer@cayugacounty.us
Due to the volume at this time, please allow 48 hours for a response to emails.
I greatly appreciate all of your patience and kindness during these past months. I also can’t say enough about our hardworking staff in all four of my departments — they worked so many hours to make sure people continued to get their transactions completed. I could not ask for a better group of people to serve and take care of their customers.
I want all of you to remember how it felt in March when we had to stay home. When we all wanted to buy items to support local businesses during this “crazy time.” Let’s keep our neighbors in business. I am asking you to please support local businesses and that includes your local DMV office.
Sue Dwyer is Cayuga County clerk
