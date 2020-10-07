Ellis: The Founding Fathers weigh in

"However political parties may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men will subvert the power of the people and usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines that have lifted them to power."

Alexander Hamilton then rose to second Washington's warning about demagogues, mentioning in a barely audible aside that he had actually drafted the farewell address for His Excellency, including the words just quoted. They shared their concern about the vulnerability of all republics to dictatorial takeovers, Hamilton adding that he was actually surprised that it had taken more than two centuries for the fateful day to arrive. He ended with a slap at Joe Biden, whom he described as "a comfortable banality" who should have mustered the courage to challenge Trump to a duel at the debate, as he would have done.

James Madison spoke next, in the same weak voice that caused those present at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787 to strain to hear him. It soon became clear that he blamed the nation's current unhappiness on the failure of previous generations to do away with the Electoral College, presumably because Trump never would have become president if the 2016 election had been decided by the popular vote.