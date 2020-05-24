Gary Finch: We owe our way of life to fallen soldiers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of our lives are shaped by the choices we make, but there’s one choice that’s so profound, so meaningful that it forms the bedrock of our nation- the choice to enlist in our armed forces. The choice to protect your fellow citizens, to protect our freedoms at home and fight for our foundational values around the globe. It’s a choice that signifies such a deep love of country that you’re willing to put your life on the line for it.

On Memorial Day, we reflect on the lives, legacies and families of the courageous soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout our nation’s history. Many of our civic and social celebrations are on hold this year. As unfortunate as that is, it does leave plenty of time and space for reflection, to truly focus on what it means to honor the memories of those who gave everything for our way of life.