Gary Finch: Wear the mask

That’s why it’s so critical for all of us to listen to the experts and follow guidelines from public health officials. Wear masks. Practice social distancing. Avoid indoor gatherings with people outside of your household. The best gift you can give your family members this holiday season is to do everything you can to make sure you’re together next year.

Members of Congress can make this a much easier pill for the American people to swallow by authorizing a new, badly needed relief package immediately. It will require the sort of bipartisan cooperation that’s become all-too rare in Washington, but the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Small business owners who followed government orders to shut their doors or limit operations for the public good need and deserve a lifeline. And while I’ve received lifesaving, world-class care at Auburn Community and Upstate University Hospitals, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the pandemic has strained providers. That’s why compromise legislation authored by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is so promising. It prioritizes hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for small business owners, healthcare providers, addiction services and unemployment benefits for hardworking people who need to support their families.