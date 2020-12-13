Gary Finch: Wear the mask

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York state last March, I quickly issued a statement urging compliance with the NY Pause Act. I hoped to play a small role in de-politicizing the state’s response to the virus. I knew then what I know today: fighting COVID-19 with collective action is real citizenship. Fighting culture wars with divisive words on social media undermines the heroic efforts of doctors, nurses, public health officials, and all the essential workers who have put their lives on the line to meet the needs of their neighbors.
That meant practicing what I preach. I’ve been steadfast in mask wearing. I’ve avoided most public engagements and private gatherings. Marcia and I heeded advice from public health officials and had Thanksgiving without our kids and grandchildren. Truthfully, my dialysis treatments represent most of the times I’ve left my house since March.
I still got the virus.
That’s how insidious and infectious this disease is. If it can penetrate thoughtful precautions and preventive efforts, it can wreak devastating havoc when people shirk guidelines and throw caution to the wind. For months, North Dakota leaders downplayed social distancing, mask wearing and crowd mitigation. Data from the Federation of American Scientists marks North Dakota as the third most lethal COVID-19 hot spot in the world. They have the nation’s highest fatality rate.
That’s why it’s so critical for all of us to listen to the experts and follow guidelines from public health officials. Wear masks. Practice social distancing. Avoid indoor gatherings with people outside of your household. The best gift you can give your family members this holiday season is to do everything you can to make sure you’re together next year.
Members of Congress can make this a much easier pill for the American people to swallow by authorizing a new, badly needed relief package immediately. It will require the sort of bipartisan cooperation that’s become all-too rare in Washington, but the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Small business owners who followed government orders to shut their doors or limit operations for the public good need and deserve a lifeline. And while I’ve received lifesaving, world-class care at Auburn Community and Upstate University Hospitals, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the pandemic has strained providers. That’s why compromise legislation authored by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is so promising. It prioritizes hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for small business owners, healthcare providers, addiction services and unemployment benefits for hardworking people who need to support their families.
One thing this national tragedy has reinforced for me is the resiliency of the American people. Citizens have been called upon to do extraordinary things every day for months and months. They’ve delivered. It’s happening in our community. Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy has communicated expert guidance clearly and emphatically. She’s worked around the clock. When Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter contacted my office seeking access to thousands of test kits, Kathleen was my first call.
She’s not alone. Her spirit and resolve is shared by every nurse who’s pulled a double shift to help a struggling colleague. It’s shared by every grocery clerk who worked overtime to keep food on the table for their neighbors. It’s the same spirit in every teacher, every law enforcement official and every parent who’s had to adapt and adjust and just keep moving forward.
This has been an incredibly difficult year. We’ll get through it the way we always do — by doing what’s right and taking care of each other.
Assemblyman Gary D. Finch represents the 126th Assembly District.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!