Goldberg: Will Cuomo resign amid latest sexual harassment allegations? I doubt it

At the outset of the #MeToo allegations, he was under no obligation — moral, legal or otherwise — to resign just because he’d been accused. And of course he has the right to defend himself now.

But the conclusions of the New York attorney general are damning — and not surprising. Most sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations are not invented, and people understand that. Common sense tells us that accusers generally have little reason to lie — and that the accused have more reason to do so. In this case, accusations against the governor have been made by 11 women, nine of them current or former state employees.

The New York Assembly is currently conducting an impeachment inquiry. Other investigations are underway by the Albany County district attorney and the FBI.

Cuomo, for his part, repeated Tuesday that he had not touched anyone inappropriately and that the attorney general’s investigation was biased. “This is not who I am,” he said.

The fact is, Cuomo is being judged not in a courtroom but in the political arena, which does not have the same rules, and in many senses doesn’t have any rules at all. On the one hand, behavior that was tolerated in the past is no longer easily forgiven; on the other hand, maybe he can brazen it out.