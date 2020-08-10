Goodbye to traditional political conventions — and good riddance

That's not only to protect Biden's health; it's to emphasize another Democratic theme, their insistence on following medical recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican plans appear less certain beyond an in-person meeting of delegates in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24 to formally nominate President Donald Trump.

Campaign officials say they will present granular details of Trump's plans for a second term, attack "radical elements" that they claim control Biden's team and present a "nightly surprise."

Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on Aug. 27 — possibly from the White House, he said last week. But he might also drop in (digitally) on one or two other nights; he did that in person at his 2016 convention in Cleveland.

The Trump team is also working on a biopic recounting his first four years. It's expected to argue that Trump's leadership prevented the pandemic from getting worse and echo his promise that the economy will boom as soon as he's reelected.

Both campaigns hope to produce a significant bounce in the polls that can serve as a springboard to victory on Nov. 3.