Governor's office: Learn key points of PAUSE and Matilda's Law

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order that established social distancing policies for workplaces and residents throughout New York state in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID 19. The order included a 10-point directive known as ""New York State on PAUSE," which stands for "Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone." In addition, the order included a set of guidelines specific to the most vulnerable New York residents that are being called "Matilda's Law," named after Cuomo's elderly mother. The Matilda's Law directives are meant for individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying serious health issues.

The governor's 10-point NYS on PAUSE plan is as follows:

• Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed;

• Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time;

• Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced;

• When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others;