Governor's office: Learn key points of PAUSE and Matilda's Law
GUEST COLUMN

Governor's office: Learn key points of PAUSE and Matilda's Law

{{featured_button_text}}
New York Democrats

Matilda Cuomo, mother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks during the New York state Democratic convention in 2018 in Hempstead.

 Associated Press

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order that established social distancing policies for workplaces and residents throughout New York state in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID 19. The order included a 10-point directive known as ""New York State on PAUSE," which stands for "Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone." In addition, the order included a set of guidelines specific to the most vulnerable New York residents that are being called "Matilda's Law," named after Cuomo's elderly mother. The Matilda's Law directives are meant for  individuals age 70 and older, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying serious health issues.

The governor's 10-point NYS on PAUSE plan is as follows:

• Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed;

• Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time;

• Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced;

• When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others;

• Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet;

• Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people;

• Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders;

• Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health;

• Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and

• Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

"Matilda's Law" includes the following rules for vulnerable populations:

• Remain indoors;

• Can go outside for solitary exercise;

• Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature and seeing if person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms;

• Do not visit households with multiple people;

• Wear a mask when in the company of others;

• To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask;

• Always stay at least six feet away from individuals; and

• Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: There's nothing funny about those viral animal videos
Columns

Commentary: There's nothing funny about those viral animal videos

  • Updated

In an age of instant gratification, is it too much to ask that we collectively stop for just a moment and think before acting? A recent video of a terrified javelina running through a Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood sparked an online onslaught of jokes and memes. But all this wild animal was doing was frantically searching for safety. Making light of his fear and desperation is an ugly - and ...

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction
Columns

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction

It's hard to believe we've devoted so little of our memory to something that killed 50 million people. Once in a while, the 1918 flu epidemic pops up - like a plot point in the period TV drama "Downton Abbey." But in an age before instant communications, and in the midst of that vast man-made meat grinder of death called World War I, our exhausted species buried the epidemic along with its ...

Mary Schmich: It's OK not to feel OK right now. But here's how to feel better
Columns

Mary Schmich: It's OK not to feel OK right now. But here's how to feel better

  • Updated

It's OK to be scared. It's OK to be confused, anxious, angry, lonely. Whatever emotion you're feeling in this coronavirus craziness, it's OK. Try not to dwell in the worst of it, try not to feed it, try not to take it out on other people. But don't feel guilty for feeling what you feel. That's some of the best advice I've heard for this surreal moment in which a tiny virus has shut down the ...

+9
Commentary: Traveling through the heartland in the time of coronavirus
Columns

Commentary: Traveling through the heartland in the time of coronavirus

  • Updated

I watched with interest as the bartender at the Drury Inn off Interstate 44 in Missouri sliced the lime for my gin and tonic with his bare hands, then dropped the slice into my drink. Breaking news on the overhead TV announced Missouri's first coronavirus case involving a person who had taken an Amtrak train from Chicago to St. Louis. No one was paying much attention. Not when you can get ...

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan
Columns

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan

  • Updated

When we heard that the Los Angeles Unified School District would close schools for two weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, my two sons - one in third grade, the other in fifth - were thrilled because no school usually means they get to sleep late, watch too much television and enjoy their vacation. I knew the closure would a challenge because I'm still working and, no, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News