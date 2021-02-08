Granderson: Stop profiteers who thrive on mass incarceration

The industry's political spending didn't stop there. For example, according to the Dallas Morning News, a handful of members of Congress from Texas — Republican and Democrat — received significant campaign contributions from GEO Group. Texas, of course, is the epicenter of private immigration detention centers.

Yes, in terms of raw numbers, the direct impact of Biden's executive order is small. But the signal to the private prison industry isn't, which is why it will fight back — just as it did when the Obama administration dared to take it on.

This is why Congress needs to pass a federal law severing ties to the private prison industry. Right now the issue is being tossed around like a football from one administration to the next. Who knows who will win the White House in 2024, but we all know who will lose if it's someone who prioritizes the interest of private prisons over reducing the prison population.

I've spoken to reform experts at the Brennan Center for Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union who told me making the order a law would be extremely helpful, but it has not been a top agenda item for Congress. This was echoed by Rep. Robert C. Scott, D-Va., who was among the few members of the Congressional Black Caucus to vote against the 1994 crime bill.