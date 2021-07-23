Granderson: The 'war on drugs' was always about race

"For decades, our federal government has waged a War on Drugs that has unfairly impacted low-income communities and communities of color. … It is time for Congress to end the federal marijuana prohibition and reinvest in communities most impacted by the failed War on Drugs."

These are the words of Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who along with two other Democratic co-sponsors announced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act last week. While I applaud the move to end marijuana prohibition, I'm not a fan of the soft landing he gave our anti-drug history.

"Unfairly impacted"?

Nah, bruh — we were targeted. We are targeted.

Today Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than our white counterparts, despite comparable usage rates. And these arrests … we know they can ruin lives.

There are more than 500,000 people in jail right now simply because they can't afford bail.

We know the FBI's illegal Counterintelligence Program used policies from the drug war to try to discredit the civil rights movement and attack Black leaders like members of the Black Panther Party.