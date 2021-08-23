Granderson: Why Biden's shouldn't reward Rahm Emanuel

For more than 30 years Rahm Emanuel has been a faithful servant of the Democratic Party. On Friday, President Joe Biden nominated Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan.

From his days as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, to being President Barack Obama's chief of staff, Emanuel's breadth of political experience makes him an attractive person to add to the Biden administration.

Except for one tiny thing: Based on Emanuel's time as mayor of Chicago, adding him is a slap in the face to people who voted to have a Biden administration.

Where do we start?

How about the time Emanuel engineered the largest number of school closings in the city's history. In 2013, he shuttered 49 schools all at once, presumably because of low enrollment. Most of these closures were in poor Black neighborhoods. Emanuel said the money saved would be used to invest in better schools for those children, most of whom lived in poverty.

Instead, researchers in Chicago found the school closures had negative effects on the neighborhoods, families and students. In the following years, Emanuel's efforts to build and improve schools disproportionately benefited white middle-class families.

This is just one of many reasons Emanuel was nicknamed "Mayor 1%."