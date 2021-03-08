Greenhouse: How Amazon warehouse workers could change union landscape

This campaign is also significant because labor unions are throwing their weight behind a growing movement in which many small businesses, progressive activists, antitrust experts, lawmakers and regulators are trying to check Amazon's colossal size, power and expansion. (It added more than 400,000 workers worldwide last year and had $125 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter.)

Labor leaders believe that if the union wins in Alabama, that would pave the way to organizing Amazon warehouses in more pro-union states, such as California and New York, as well as inspire unions and workers nationwide to begin a larger wave of organizing.

The high-profile effort at Amazon has put pressure on President Joe Biden, who promised to be "the most pro-union president you've ever seen," to offer support. On Feb. 28, Biden did just that, making what some labor experts say was the most pro-union statement by a president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Biden said unions help increase wages, praised unions for lifting up Black and brown workers, and called on employers such as Amazon to let workers decide whether they want a union, without having to face the employer's anti-union campaign.

The Amazon battle demonstrates just how tilted the playing field is when unions try to organize the workers at a major corporation.