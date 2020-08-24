Greenman: Why I believe in New York City

When you stay, you say that there is something ineffable and irreplaceable about street life, the way all kinds of people, some of them strange and irritating and, yes, undesirable, bump into each other on the streets.

You say you value the presence around corners of music and museums and movies and plays, which may be silenced and shuttered for now, but aren't going away forever. High-bandwidth connections make it easier than ever to pipe more enriching and ennobling stuff than ever right into your home, but for some of us, getting revelatory and beautiful things delivered to your television or phone can't rival encountering them in real live physical space, with other people present.

You say that you prefer life lived on two feet to life lived in cars, because cars more often than not seal us off from others in bubbles. And when we travel places together, we're all hitched, for good and ill but mostly for good, to people we may not have much in common with.

You say that you like regularly coming into contact with people at all stages of life, that there's something invaluable children learn from sharing spaces with slow-walking elderly or people in wheelchairs.