Guerrero: Kamala Harris’ callous message to migrants

Instead of tackling that complicity, Harris announced tens of millions of dollars in more aid, such as a $40-million “empowerment” initiative for “young, primarily Indigenous women,” and bragged about convening “some of our biggest CEOs” to increase investments.

But even a cursory glance at those CEOs reveals disregard for history’s lessons. Among the companies is Nespresso, which was found to have Guatemalan child labor in its supply chain last year. Many coffee producers dread the Nestlé-owned company.

“Nestlé hurts us a lot,” Miguel Tejero, a coffee industry leader in Oaxaca, Mexico, told me. He said the company floods markets with cheaper Robusta coffee, decreasing demand for the high-quality Arabica that small-scale producers grow. Studies show that less than 10% of the wealth from coffee stays in producing countries.

Rather than encouraging more investment from corporations that guzzle profits, the U.S. should invest in infrastructure for vulnerable communities to process, package and sell their own value-added products, Tejero said, as well as in the promotion of such products.

But while Harris had meetings with young women entrepreneurs, her primary function was as a human stop sign: “Do not come,” she said, warning that migrants who came to the border would be “turned back.”