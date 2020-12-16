Guest column: 2020 vision and the Foresman family

On the morning of our father’s passing, he was sleeping peacefully at home. Unusually, he didn’t wake up when I came into the room to greet him. I remembered learning that hearing is the last of the five senses to leave a person, so I spoke to him that morning. I told him I was going to read to him from the Bible. I couldn’t find a Bible in the room so I told him that I would read from the Bible app on my iPhone. I opened the app and it showed a verse of the day, from the Gospel of John, Chapter 14. I told him I would read not just the one verse, but the whole chapter. Of the more than 31,000 verses in the Bible, here are the words of Jesus that I “coincidentally” stumbled upon to read to him on that Tuesday morning:

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” John 14

Immediately after I finished reading that, my father passed away. It was a profound spiritual moment that allows us to have uncorrected 2020 vision. Still, we eagerly await 2021. May the door hit 2020 on the arse on its way out.

Auburn native Robert Foresman is a son of the late Dr. Arthur and Joanne Foresman.

