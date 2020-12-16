Guest column: 2020 vision and the Foresman family

The year 2020 has been a singularly difficult one for people around the world. For the Foresman family, 2020 has been off the charts, as we have suffered the tragic loss of our brother, Bill, in February; the loss of our mother, Joanne, in August; and now our father, Dr. Arthur Foresman, on Dec. 8. After each loss, our beloved Auburn community blessed us with tremendous support and encouragement. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the community for the countless prayers, well wishes, condolences and many other demonstrations of support. We would also like to tell the community that, throughout all of the losses this year, God continues to bless our family. He has given us the strength and peace to carry on, with wonderful memories of our lost loved ones and so much to look forward to.
Our family has been contemplating what it means to have “2020 Vision.” Given what we have experienced this year, our vision might be expected to be blurred, confused and dark. But our faith has allowed us to view this year’s circumstances through quite a different lens. There is clarity and confidence and light to our vision as we contemplate things from an eternal perspective. We are unlikely to ever have all the answers to our many questions this year, especially about why our brother Bill took his own life. But faith allows us to be OK with not knowing all the answers. We press on, grateful for the many blessings we have and will have.
On the morning of our father’s passing, he was sleeping peacefully at home. Unusually, he didn’t wake up when I came into the room to greet him. I remembered learning that hearing is the last of the five senses to leave a person, so I spoke to him that morning. I told him I was going to read to him from the Bible. I couldn’t find a Bible in the room so I told him that I would read from the Bible app on my iPhone. I opened the app and it showed a verse of the day, from the Gospel of John, Chapter 14. I told him I would read not just the one verse, but the whole chapter. Of the more than 31,000 verses in the Bible, here are the words of Jesus that I “coincidentally” stumbled upon to read to him on that Tuesday morning:
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” John 14
Immediately after I finished reading that, my father passed away. It was a profound spiritual moment that allows us to have uncorrected 2020 vision. Still, we eagerly await 2021. May the door hit 2020 on the arse on its way out.
Auburn native Robert Foresman is a son of the late Dr. Arthur and Joanne Foresman.
