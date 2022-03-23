Guest column: An illuminating anecdote on Belarus

In 1944-46, my father, Dr. Harry Reiff, an expert in international treaties and a professor at St. Lawrence University, was on leave to work in the State Department at the end of World War II. He was involved, on the American delegations, in writing the United Nations Charter (San Francisco, 1945) and the setting up of the UN itself (London, 1945-46). He headed two of the U.S. delegation's sub-committees: Committee 5 (setting up the International Court) and Committee 9 (transferring the assets of the League of Nations). Belarus — then called Byelorussia — was one of 51 founding members, and a close ally of Russia, which could be, at times, "intransigent." Prior to their daily meeting with the Preparatory Committee ("the five great powers and nine others"), which met in Church House, a large conference center (which escaped Nazi bombing) next to Westminster Abbey, the American committee members, at their offices on Grosvenor Square near the U.S. embassy, met with their boss, Adlai Stevenson, to go over the day's agenda. My father wrote newsy letters of his daily activities ("but nothing secret of course") each evening to his wife. Here is an extract from his letter of Jan. 7, 1946: "(Adlai Stevenson) was always telling stories at his morning briefing when we got together, the whole batch of us in his office. Then we'd tell what had happened to us and what we had proposed to do, and he'd tell us too what he wanted us to do, etc.; just briefings. But one time he told us this story about the Byelorussians. This was a time when the Russians were pretty obstreperous, although ordinarily we got along all right. This indicates some of their obstreperousness. At one meeting at which Mr. Stevenson was, the roll was being called (because of the need for a quorum): 'Argentina?' 'Here.' 'Australia?' 'Here.' 'Belgium?' 'Here.' 'Byelorussia?' The delegate was snoozing; somebody poked him. He woke up and yelled, 'No!' Well, Stevenson had a lot of stories like that!"