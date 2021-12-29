Guest column: Auburn hospital staff there when you need them

On Christmas Eve I had the misfortune of having to go to the emergency room where I was admitted and had surgery on Christmas Day.

I was getting ready to go to a family gathering and after cancelling last year’s get together I was especially looking forward to seeing cousins and aunts and uncles that I’ve only seen sparingly over the last two years.

I was in a lot of pain when I got there and was pretty out of it, but what I noticed from the start was how much incredible compassion was shown by the staff at Auburn Community Hospital in pretty tough circumstances.

Obviously, no one wants to be in the hospital on Christmas or Christmas Eve. Those of us who were there, couldn’t really avoid it. In the room next to me in the ER, someone had had a heart attack and needed intensive and immediate attention. In another room down the hall, another patient’s family was not dealing well with being in the ER on Christmas Eve and were taking it out on the nurses.

As the son of a nurse, who worked lots of holidays, including Christmas growing up, I knew that healthcare wasn’t a 9-to-5 job. I'd see her the next day and a lot of times I’d spend the day with grandparents and get spoiled more than if she was home. People don’t choose when to get sick or injured. I knew my mom was serving an important role and helping people.

Spending these last few days in the hospital, and witnessing first-hand the selflessness of the team there really lifted my faith in humanity. Some of the things patients do or say while in their moments of need are pretty terrible. Rising above that, especially on Christmas when you are away from loved ones, shouldn’t be a requirement for the job of a nurse or doctor, but as I learned in 2021 with all that is going on in the world it probably is.

Surgeries aren’t scheduled on Christmas Day, so the team that came to do mine were part of an on-call team. I don’t know how many of my team were pulled away from watching children or grandchildren open presents, or from breakfasts with family from out of town. I thanked one of them for coming in on Christmas and she simply said, “This is the job we signed up for.” I guess that is right, but I hope I don’t ever take that kind of dedication for granted.

I want to deeply thank all of the people who work at Auburn Community Hospital and especially those who cared for me the last few days including: Maureen, Isabella, Miriam, Deb, Meghan, Dillon, Kim, Hannah, Kelly, Michelle, Karleigh and Drs. Iannolo, Kasulke & Sumathi and all the people behind the scenes on 4 Central and the Emergency Room that I didn’t meet directly.

Ian Phillips

Auburn

