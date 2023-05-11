In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to revitalize our downtown. A few years ago, the city was awarded a $10 million DRI grant from New York State. Many initiatives and projects have been the recipients of the funding and we have enjoyed the results.

The city has identified areas that will additionally bring folks back downtown to dine, shop, attend the theater and visit our micro-breweries. Gone are the days of our downtown being an isolated area of commerce.

One area that is still lacking is the desire and need to have more boutique retail shops. For the past ten years, I have owned and operated 2 businesses downtown. First, from 2013 – 2018 I owned Finger Lakes Art Cooperative and from March 2018 to the present, Regenerations Consignment Boutique. My willingness and continuance to do so is because I enjoy it. I enjoy the many patrons who visit my shop, some who have become good friends, others who bring friends and many who visit from Ithaca, Rochester, Syracuse and beyond.

Boutique retail shops typically carry items that are not necessities in life. They create an experience in quaint, well-appointed displays that encourage shoppers to make a purchase. These types of establishments are the life blood of a community. The businesses that are locally owned and operated. For individuals who have entertained the idea of opening a boutique retail business, they must sell enough goods and services to cover the expenses of rent, utilities, insurance, etc… Most people who open boutique retail shops do not have a large bank roll or funding with which to operate to overcome the initial years in business.

What remains constant is the conversation regarding parking in downtown Auburn. A few years ago, Auburn was able to make improvements to Genesee Street with funding from New York State. The result of which is the change to back-in parking. It’s no secret that this hasn’t been well-received by our community and visitors. It’s not uncommon for me to encounter folks who say they will not come downtown because they don’t like to back-in park.

As a main street commercial district, we compete with plazas and strip malls who have ample, no-hassle, free parking. The concept of two hours of free parking downtown came due to a suggestion to encourage people to visit our downtown helping to revitalize the district. Coincidentally, this occurred as we were emerging from the COVID lockdown. It became known as a way to bring people back out after COVID when, in reality, whether we had COVID or not, the suggestion to offer 2-hour free parking would have been proposed regardless.

I find it interesting that the people who are making decisions on parking downtown are, by and large, people who do not park downtown. They rarely, if ever, park downtown much less pay to park. Arguments have been made that paid parking discourages people from “camping” in a parking space all day. However, there is no empirical data to support that theory.

The two-hour free parking for downtown patrons is appreciated by our patrons and somewhat offsets the hassle of back-in parking. Two hours gives visitors time to dine and shop, thus staying a bit longer to support multiple businesses.

The City of Auburn is considering eliminating the 2-hours of free parking as they work to develop the budget for the coming year. Additionally, figuring out a way to monitor the 2 hours of free parking must be considered – proper technology that can keep track of what cars have already parked for two hours and now are obligated to pay to park.

What I feel is being overlooked is the long-term benefit is in offering 2 hours of free parking. Although difficult to study, questions such as, will downtown see growth in folks coming downtown? How much additional sales tax revenue will be collected that benefits the city coffers?

As a boutique retailer, I can’t help but liken paid parking as an entrance fee to patronize my shop. Essentially, if you do not put money in the meter, you will be penalized for supporting downtown Auburn. It is important for those of us who are stakeholders downtown with retail establishments – goods, food, spirits, and entertainment, to encourage the city to keep two hours of free parking for our patrons. It is those of us who have taken on the risk of opening a business who are revitalizing downtown and encouraging others to do so.