“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”

– General Douglas MacArthur

Gary’s campaign slogan was “leading with compassion.” It was more than that, though. Whether it was as a Funeral Director consoling loved ones after the death of a family member; as a member of the Assembly advocating for more funding for the opioid crisis; or just being a husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Gary lived his life that way.

Gary Finch was a dedicated public servant who never took for granted the trust that was placed in him by his constituents. He loved his Assembly District and the people he represented.

The feeling was mutual.

After redistricting in 2012, Gary found out that he would no longer be serving Tioga County in the Assembly. Elected officials, municipalities, community organizations, business leaders, and constituents from across Tioga County started a petition to keep Assemblyman Finch as their representative. Unfortunately, it did not work, but it just goes to show you how well liked and respected Gary was. He loved every minute of being a Member of the Assembly. He told me that even the bad days were good days because he loved what he was doing.

Gary’s charming demeanor brought people together. Gary’s Albany office was a gathering spot for Assembly and Senate Members after a long day of legislative session. Junior members and leadership. Democrats and Republicans. Everyone enjoyed Gary’s company and advice. He was a keen listener and a gifted storyteller, who could keep you laughing non-stop while also sprinkling in invaluable life lessons.

His kindness radiated wherever he went, especially during difficult times. After generational flooding in Cayuga and Tioga Counties, Gary went door-to-door and checked on hundreds of constituents. When he was recovering from surgery at The Commons in Auburn, he rented an ice cream truck for his new friends and the caring staff. Likewise, the nurses who treated him at Auburn Community Hospital during COVID-19, received 75 boxes of Russell Stover’s chocolates. His generosity was far and wide, and he never sought attention for his actions.

I had the privilege of traveling across the district and to-and-from Albany with Gary as a staff member. He never missed a bakery, a patisserie, or an ice cream stand along the way. He once suggested starting an audiobook club during our long hours of travel. Well, during the four years I was with him, I think we completed maybe two audiobooks. Most of the hours in the car were consumed with Gary being on his cell phone talking with constituents, elected officials, and business leaders trying to solve everyday problems. I would bet that more people knew Gary’s cell phone number than his actual office number.

During my time with Gary, he became a close friend and mentor. I would often seek his advice and knowledge in both a professional and personal capacity.

Simply put, Gary had a kind heart and a gentle soul. He was a good man, and I am a better person because of him. Thank you, Marcia, and family, for sharing him with all of us. Our community is certainly a better place because of it. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will carry on.