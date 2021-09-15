Guest column: Landlords are essential

Landlords provide essential housing services and continue to work non-stop even during COVID. The impact of COVID has not exempted local landlords from paying all taxes when due, maintaining their properties, providing lawn care and snow removal, paying for repairs when needed and paying the mortgage. Utility payments such as water and sewer and in some cases gas and electric are still being paid by landlords even though these bills, in many cases, have increased because of children attending school remotely and adults being home more.
While some mortgage companies have allowed forbearance, that only means that some landlords did not have to pay a mortgage for a month or two in the early stages of the pandemic. Those payments were due in full when that period was over. Another mortgage option was to move payments to the end of the loan. But all that did was extend the life of the mortgage. They still have to be paid. There was no forgiveness, no emergency funding. Did you know landlords were the only businesses who could not apply for PPP loans? No help came from the government. The landlords whose tenants did apply for ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) and were lucky enough to receive payment, had to wait almost three months for it. Most landlords still have not seen a penny of that money.
Many landlords have essential jobs as their main source of income and therefore had to work every day while worrying about contracting COVID. Some landlords lost their primary jobs and were on unemployment themselves. They still had to provide for their families and in essence support their tenants who were unable (or refusing) to pay rent. Some landlords haven’t received rental payments in 18 months while others have had tenants move out in the middle of the night owing money, trying to disappear.
There are also landlords who have tenants who do not let them know when repairs are needed. These minor repairs blossom into urgent, large repairs in time. Then when the landlord tries to send maintenance to address the issue the tenant refuses entry or is unavailable, even when at home. Like everyone else, landlords are struggling to find workers to do repairs, as many contractors are no longer willing to take small jobs. They are focusing on larger projects so they can provide for their own families, meet payroll and keep their businesses afloat. The public hears a lot about properties in disrepair and tenants who have appliances that are broken. Landlords are struggling to make repairs while trying to buy materials that are in short supply and struggling to provide appliances that are either backordered or have long wait times for delivery.
Some small landlords who own owner occupied duplexes are going broke because their only tenant is not paying rent resulting in the landlord paying the utilities and other related expenses for both units. When landlords are being told by tenants that they don’t have to pay the rent and because of the moratorium can’t be evicted why would a landlord take a chance on renting to a tenant when there is no recourse to removing that person if necessary? As a result, some of these landlords feel forced to keep their rentals empty for fear of the moratorium on evictions.
Landlords have been faced with squatters. People are illegally residing in apartments they haven’t rented and aren’t paying rent. The police haven’t been able to assist as their position has been that it’s a legal matter and not a civil matter. In essence, landlords have been told to go to court to have them removed. However courts were closed for most of 2020 and when they reopened in 2021 very few cases were heard. Even evictions that were due to non-COVID related issues were mostly not successful or postponed. Landlords were forced to return to court three to four times without getting a warrant to evict. So yes, some of those drug houses are still out there. Rowdy parties are disturbing peaceful neighbors. But it’s not always because the landlord doesn’t care or is an absentee landlord. In many instances landlords’ hands are being tied by government policy, the pandemic and a changing world.
Contrary to public opinion, landlords are also not price gouging renters looking for apartments. Landlords, like other small businesses are trying to survive. They are trying to maintain their properties, pay the utility bills, pay taxes and mortgages all without the necessary rental income. So, in conclusion, before you try to make the landlord the bad guy, if you are a tenant you need to ask yourself if you have done everything you could to work with your landlord. If you are a member of the community, gather your facts before rushing to judgment. Listen to both sides before condemning all landlords as slumlords and the villains of the story.
There are poor landlords out there as there are bad tenants. But, there are also many good landlords and tenants out there. Tenants are struggling but many of them are working with their landlords trying to make partial payments and late payments. Landlords are not enforcing late payment charges. Many tenants and landlords are working together to make the most of a very bad situation. It is the abusers of the system who are making all the noise and unfortunately the news.
The authors submitted this column on behalf of more than 150 concerned landlords in Cayuga County and adjacent areas