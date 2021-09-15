Guest column: Landlords are essential

There are also landlords who have tenants who do not let them know when repairs are needed. These minor repairs blossom into urgent, large repairs in time. Then when the landlord tries to send maintenance to address the issue the tenant refuses entry or is unavailable, even when at home. Like everyone else, landlords are struggling to find workers to do repairs, as many contractors are no longer willing to take small jobs. They are focusing on larger projects so they can provide for their own families, meet payroll and keep their businesses afloat. The public hears a lot about properties in disrepair and tenants who have appliances that are broken. Landlords are struggling to make repairs while trying to buy materials that are in short supply and struggling to provide appliances that are either backordered or have long wait times for delivery.

Some small landlords who own owner occupied duplexes are going broke because their only tenant is not paying rent resulting in the landlord paying the utilities and other related expenses for both units. When landlords are being told by tenants that they don’t have to pay the rent and because of the moratorium can’t be evicted why would a landlord take a chance on renting to a tenant when there is no recourse to removing that person if necessary? As a result, some of these landlords feel forced to keep their rentals empty for fear of the moratorium on evictions.