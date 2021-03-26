Guest column: Lyons column on racial bias was off base

Gene states that he and his wife suffered bias for his graduating from “a Southern university (University of Virginia) and for her “Arkansas accent.” For all his complaint about his colleagues’ treatment, the investigation found “no evidence of racial bias.” Nevertheless, he concludes, “I figured that I needed to quit before I got fired.” True or not, it makes a sharp conclusion to the column, confirming the musings of anyone who buys his argument that he was abused.

Two instances far apart in years do not make a scientific sample. The one in 2018 does not even have anything to do with Lyons. What does Lyons want me to feel? Hate the two Black women? Feel sorry for Gene? Think to myself that here are two "uppity blacks, just like the rest," confirming that whites are not racists, and poor Glen suffered unfounded prejudice.

This is 2021; we just got through 2020, another year of racial tension and worse in the United States, and one in which hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens died in a pandemic which our elected government leaders failed to control, even though we believe our country is the world’s most advanced. This (2019?) column does not serve the public good. To the contrary, it does damage to our community and fosters division, anger, and hate. Auburn and Cayuga County are trying to do better. We readers of The Citizen newspaper deserve honest, sincere reporting from our local paper, not the screed of a man who writes as though he does not care about you or me or anyone else in our county.

Beverly Hammons lives in Genoa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0