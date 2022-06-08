Guest column: Only love can cure our societal ills

With every gunshot, the violence hits closer to home, to our sacred places of community; movie theatres, concerts, schools, churches, synagogues, mosques, markets, downtown streets, and even in our homes. With every gunshot, the hatred grows, hatred for the shooter, hatred for the social media that incites violence, hatred for the gun owners, the racists, the politicians, the teachers, the police, the white supremacists, the ones who want to take away our guns, the rich, the poor, the black, the rural white, the foreigner, the one who practices a different religion, or claims a different gender identity, the one who displays a confederate flag, the addicts, the list goes on, and on, and on and the shootings keep happening every single day, every single hour of every single day.

We have a deep and profound malaise in this country of disconnect, disconnect from one and another and disconnect from our planet, one that was growing pre-pandemic but one that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Human beings are relational, we need each other, we need to feel connected to something bigger than ourselves. Otherwise we fall into a funk, depression, a sense of hopelessness, meaningless and nihilistic thoughts emerge.

But the places where we once connected now feel unsafe so we turn to technology, attend church on the screen and communicate in chat boxes. We no longer meet in the grocery store aisle, instead we have our food delivered at the curb. Schools where we learned to argue and make up, to be a part of a group begin to feel unsafe and far too many kids are hurt, angry and depressed. The family home is not always safe. The supports for kids and families are losing their funding, leaving many young people on the edge of society and not knowing where to turn for safety ultimately growing into confused and angry adults without hope or opportunity for a better life.

So, where does all this anger get us? What is accomplished by calling each other names, by vilifying each other, always blaming others? The violence still continues to grow. We all want to hate the haters, but what does that make us?

There is only one way out of this, a Way taught at the core of all religions, Love. We must love the haters, avoid the trigger words that divide and find the common ground that unites. We must become aware of the interconnected web of all life and that when we hate, it comes back to us in hate. When we love, it will come back to us in love.

Work, and work hard, for whatever it is that you feel will better the world but do so in a spirit of love.

This isn’t easy, it is easier to hate and blame others, but it is the only Way out of this mess. We were given a beautiful planet for only a short time to enjoy, let’s make it a little better and reach out in love even to those with whom we may profoundly disagree and we may discover that we agree more than we disagree.

No one wants to see kids slaughtered in schools or anywhere else.

Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister for United Ministry of Aurora and founding director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.

