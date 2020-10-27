Guest column: Owasco Lake rules process has been extensive, inclusive

The Owasco Lake Watershed Rules & Regulations (WSRR) Update Project, which began in 2017, has been finalized and is ready for review and approval by the city of Auburn and town of Owasco, allowing the draft regulations to be transmitted to the state Department of Health Bureau of Public Water Supply Protection for state-level reviews. Revising Owasco Lake WSRR is an important water quality initiative coordinated by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council on behalf of the city of Auburn and the town of Owasco, the two water purveyors sourcing and distributing public water supply from Owasco Lake.
The project goal, to update and revise the 1984 Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations through a thoughtful and engaged public participation process, will result in effective and equitable watershed regulations that will help to improve, protect and preserve water quality within Owasco Lake and it’s 205-square mile watershed for the benefit of current and future generations.
We are grateful to the many people that worked with the WSRR Steering Committee for the last three plus years. It has been a true inter-municipal collaborative effort and included stakeholders from every corner of the watershed to ensure the success of this initiative. To be sure all stakeholders were included, the WSRR Steering Committee scheduled all 13 public events at times and in areas of the watershed that would be inclusive of all. The final draft document is based on stakeholder and public input that included a three-month public comment period in 2019.
The support and expertise of our extended workgroup has been vital, they included: state DEC Finger Lakes HUB, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Auburn Department of Municipal Utilities, Cayuga County Health Department, OLWMC Watershed Inspectors and the Cayuga County Planning Department. This group provided feedback that became the initial working draft of the revised rules in 2018. The nine-member Steering Committee included representation from Auburn City Council, Owasco Town Board, Cayuga County Legislature, dairy and crop farming sectors, Owasco Watershed Lake Association, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the Cayuga County Board of Health.
In March of 2020 we held what we thought would be our last Steering Committee meeting before we presented the final draft to the city and town of Owasco in the spring. And then COVID arrived. From early August we have been working to schedule a joint town and city meeting that would be COVID safe and accessible to the public. The Final Draft Watershed Rules & Regulations will be presented to the Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board joint meeting ischeduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Council Chambers of Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. The meeting will be telecast with participation available to residents via registration on the City of Auburn website here: www.AuburnNY.gov/10292020.
Finally, we would like to acknowledge The Citizen staff for the balanced coverage and general support through the three-year process. Our ability to successfully engage the public on this project would not have been done with our local newspaper.
Aileen McNabb Coleman is chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature, Debby McCormick in an Auburn city councilor, and Ed Wagner is Owasco town supervisor. They are the representative members of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.
