Guest column: Owasco Lake rules process has been extensive, inclusive

The support and expertise of our extended workgroup has been vital, they included: state DEC Finger Lakes HUB, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Auburn Department of Municipal Utilities, Cayuga County Health Department, OLWMC Watershed Inspectors and the Cayuga County Planning Department. This group provided feedback that became the initial working draft of the revised rules in 2018. The nine-member Steering Committee included representation from Auburn City Council, Owasco Town Board, Cayuga County Legislature, dairy and crop farming sectors, Owasco Watershed Lake Association, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the Cayuga County Board of Health.

In March of 2020 we held what we thought would be our last Steering Committee meeting before we presented the final draft to the city and town of Owasco in the spring. And then COVID arrived. From early August we have been working to schedule a joint town and city meeting that would be COVID safe and accessible to the public. The Final Draft Watershed Rules & Regulations will be presented to the Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board joint meeting ischeduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Council Chambers of Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. The meeting will be telecast with participation available to residents via registration on the City of Auburn website here: www.AuburnNY.gov/10292020.

Finally, we would like to acknowledge The Citizen staff for the balanced coverage and general support through the three-year process. Our ability to successfully engage the public on this project would not have been done with our local newspaper.

Aileen McNabb Coleman is chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature, Debby McCormick in an Auburn city councilor, and Ed Wagner is Owasco town supervisor. They are the representative members of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.

