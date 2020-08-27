Guest column: People suffering from opioid use disorder deserve the best medical care

While our newsfeeds are flooded with COVID-19 and election news and our minds are occupied with school reopening scenarios, there are members of our community who are suffering in the shadows from a disease that is often not even recognized as such. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, but the time to act is now and every day of the year.
In the first six months of this year, 123 people have reportedly experienced an overdose in Cayuga County. Sixteen of them were fatal, which is more than all of last year, and most of them were confirmed to be opioid-related. These individuals were someone’s child, grandchild, sibling, parent, or friend and they were struggling with opioid use disorder. They were likely to suffer, use, and die alone because of the stigma that is attached to this disease. And often, their families and loved ones suffer in isolation because of shame and embarrassment.
Fear of being judged or discriminated against keeps people with opioid use disorder from getting the medical help they need and increases their chances of dying from an overdose. The myth that addiction is a lack of willpower stops people from seeing their doctors and getting treatment that can help them rebuild their lives, relationships, and health. We, as a community, need to eliminate the stigma associated with opioid use disorder. It’s time to heal our community.
When people suffer from other chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or heart disease, we don’t tell them to just eat better and exercise more and withhold medication from them that could help them manage their illness and improve their lives. People struggling with chronic diseases often experience relapses and rely on medication all their lives. Yet, when people struggle with opioids or other substances, we expect them to just stop using and get on with their lives. Anything short of total abstinence is viewed as wrong and relapse is seen as a failure. We fail to recognize that everyone’s path to recovery is different and that recovery, in reality, is a life-long process.
Stigma leads some to believe that taking medication for opioid use disorder is “replacing one drug for another” and “not real recovery.” In fact, people who take FDA-approved medications, such as buprenorphine (Suboxone), naltrexone (Vivitrol), and methadone, are more likely to stay in recovery and enjoy healthy, productive lives. Health-care providers have a responsibility to address stigma and help patients seek treatment for opioid use disorder. Prescribing medication to treat opioid use disorder is an evidence-based practice and saves lives. We, as a community, need to offer better treatment and recovery services for our loved ones with opioid use disorder, which includes increasing access to medication.
If you are one of the millions of Americans who suffer from opioid use disorder, there is hope and you are not alone. Recovery from opioid use disorder is possible and there are medications that manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings, reduce your risk of relapse and death, and help you stay in recovery. Learn more at HealTogetherNY.org/Cayuga.
Monika Salvage works in the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the Project Director for the HEALing Communities Study
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!