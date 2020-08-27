Guest column: People suffering from opioid use disorder deserve the best medical care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While our newsfeeds are flooded with COVID-19 and election news and our minds are occupied with school reopening scenarios, there are members of our community who are suffering in the shadows from a disease that is often not even recognized as such. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, but the time to act is now and every day of the year.

In the first six months of this year, 123 people have reportedly experienced an overdose in Cayuga County. Sixteen of them were fatal, which is more than all of last year, and most of them were confirmed to be opioid-related. These individuals were someone’s child, grandchild, sibling, parent, or friend and they were struggling with opioid use disorder. They were likely to suffer, use, and die alone because of the stigma that is attached to this disease. And often, their families and loved ones suffer in isolation because of shame and embarrassment.

Fear of being judged or discriminated against keeps people with opioid use disorder from getting the medical help they need and increases their chances of dying from an overdose. The myth that addiction is a lack of willpower stops people from seeing their doctors and getting treatment that can help them rebuild their lives, relationships, and health. We, as a community, need to eliminate the stigma associated with opioid use disorder. It’s time to heal our community.