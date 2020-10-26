Guest column: Support NY senators' push to preserve local news

The HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act, which was introduced last week by New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and a number of Senate members including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, helps struggling businesses across New York and the country by extending the much needed U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The legislation contains a number of provisions designed to help local small businesses to survive the pandemic, thereby saving jobs that are vital to every community’s future. It targets relief to the smallest businesses, including those with 10 or fewer employees, to sole proprietors and to the self-employed. It supports struggling nonprofit organizations. The legislation also provides for a second supplemental PPP loan for hard-hit businesses that have already exhausted funds from their first loan. But the legislation does more.