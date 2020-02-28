Halftown: Can Indians stand their ground?

What does it take to convince the world you have the right to protect your homeland? For the Cayuga Nation, quite a lot, apparently. After years of patience, the Cayugas recovered possession of land in Seneca Falls, New York, that was stolen from our sovereign Indian nation in 2014. Based on the public outcry, you might have thought the Cayugas had invaded a pre-school and took toddlers hostage. In fact, that was almost literally an allegation made against the Cayugas, one of many outrageous lies being told by parties antagonizing the Nation and its leadership for many years.

In the last five years, distortions of truth were the least of the Cayuga Nation’s problems. In addition to losing possession of the Seneca Falls property — home to a successful commercial business that subsidized distributions to its citizens — the Nation almost lost two other businesses to aggressors who used physical violence and threats. The Nation was forced to scramble to protect still other properties from attack and had millions of worth of property stolen or destroyed. Throughout this period, the Cayugas received no help from law enforcement and no sympathy from politicians — who treated the property invasions, violence and destruction as something the Nation had to address on its own.

