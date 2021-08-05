Health officials: Help get the spread of the virus under control in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are reminding the community that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Community transmission levels are on the rise and vaccination rates have not increased enough for herd (community) immunity (around 75% of community would need to be vaccinate).

No one wants to go back to the days of daily reports of rising Covid infections, hospitalizations, and tough restrictions on schools, restaurants, sporting events and businesses. We are heading in this direction again. We are seeing an increase in the number of positive cases, which includes more children. The Delta variant is present and highly contagious, and our community isn’t as protected as it could be with a low community vaccination rate of around 50 percent.

What can the community do?

• Get vaccinated. If you are eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated now. Do not wait any longer.

• Wear your mask when out in public and when around others. Adhere to Social Distancing recommendations. This includes children ages two through 12, who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, but should be able to wear a mask.

• Stay home if you are ill, this includes symptoms of COVID include, cough, congestion, runny nose and sore throat.