Health officials: Help get the spread of the virus under control in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are reminding the community that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Community transmission levels are on the rise and vaccination rates have not increased enough for herd (community) immunity (around 75% of community would need to be vaccinate).
No one wants to go back to the days of daily reports of rising Covid infections, hospitalizations, and tough restrictions on schools, restaurants, sporting events and businesses. We are heading in this direction again. We are seeing an increase in the number of positive cases, which includes more children. The Delta variant is present and highly contagious, and our community isn’t as protected as it could be with a low community vaccination rate of around 50 percent.
What can the community do?
• Get vaccinated. If you are eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated now. Do not wait any longer.
• Wear your mask when out in public and when around others. Adhere to Social Distancing recommendations. This includes children ages two through 12, who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, but should be able to wear a mask.
• Stay home if you are ill, this includes symptoms of COVID include, cough, congestion, runny nose and sore throat.
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
• If tested for COVID, stay at home and wait for the results.
Why consider getting vaccinated?
• COVID-19 vaccines help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID19.
• Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
• To end this pandemic it requires each of us to get vaccinated in order to gain control over this highly contagious and deadly virus.
Why are some vaccinated people getting COVID-19?
• COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death.
• COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from the current variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 circulating in the United States, including the Delta variant.
• Currently infections happen in a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be less severe.
• If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.
• People with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated.
• The risks of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be eliminated where community transmission of the virus is widespread and vaccination rates are low.
Our community needs to get the spread of the virus under control. It takes each and every one of us working together and doing our part. We ask that you all do your part, get vaccinated.
Kathleen Cuddy, MPH, is Public Health Director for the Cayuga County Health Department; and Paul Fu, MD, is Chief Medical Officer at Auburn Community Hospital