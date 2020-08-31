Healy: Trump again full of mostly empty promises

His real love of federal power, though, shone through when discussing his law-and-order and social agendas. Beyond providing money for more cops, Trump promised to "surge federal prosecutors into high-crime communities" and toughen federal penalties for assaults on police. The feds will "ban deadly sanctuary cities," potentially dragooning local authorities into carrying out Trump's immigration directives.

The president promised to "expand charter schools and provide school choice to every family in America," picking a fight with teachers unions across the country. (For what it's worth, he added, "And we will always treat our teachers with the tremendous respect that they deserve. Great people. Great, great people.") Finally, he pledged to "fully restore patriotic education to our schools," suggesting the sort of federal intervention in local curriculum that Republicans have been decrying for much of the past two decades.

These are all hotly contested issues — witness, for example, how officials in Oregon reacted when Trump sought to intervene in Portland's clashes between protesters and police — and it's not at all clear what legal authority Trump would have for some of these moves. But the limits on presidential authority haven't seemed to matter much to Trump.