Heffernan: Trump can't executive order his lies away

Maybe his attention is elsewhere. Dorsey is a bit of a mystic. He once likened social networks to colonies of aspen trees ("if one of them dies, they all suffer"). He fasts rigorously and attends meditation retreats. In early April, he set up a fund to fight COVID-19, seeded with $1 billion, just over a quarter of his fortune. On Tuesday, he gave another $10 million to needy families touched by the pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, who was recently exposed in the Wall Street Journal as indifferent to his company's role in civic life, criticized Dorsey's move to brand some of Trump's tweets as deceptive. He spouted the shopworn stuff about how he didn't want to be an "arbiter of truth."

The sphinx still didn't choke. Instead, Wednesday night he tweeted that offering facts alongside Trump's tweets is hardly truth arbitration; it's transparency squarely in the public interest: "Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves."

On a retreat in Myanmar in 2018, Dorsey sat meditating on concrete for 17 hours while mosquitoes gnawed on his legs. My guess is he'll have no trouble riding out the bites of White House mosquitoes.

The dog barks; the caravan passes. The vulgarian yapped, the sphinx won this round.

Virginia Heffernan is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

