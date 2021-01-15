Helming: Let's do the work we were elected to do

In the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis, the State Senate’s first order of business should be passing legislation to accelerate the vaccine rollout, create more COVID-19 testing sites, or assist small businesses in reopening and rehiring. But in our first week of session, the Senate majority did not introduce one bill to address the pandemic or the economy.

The Legislature needs to help lead the state’s recovery. That is why I brought to the floor my legislation to end the Governor’s emergency powers.

These powers were granted last spring so the state could respond quickly to the pandemic to protect the public’s health. Since then, the Governor has enacted or changed hundreds of laws without input from or votes in the State Legislature. It is time to restore the Legislature’s lawful role as a co-equal branch of government. That is how we ensure that the voices of our constituents are heard in the important matters facing the state.

I would like to thank The Citizen for bringing attention to this issue in its December 31 editorial, “Time to scale back Cuomo’s emergency powers.”