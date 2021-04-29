Helming: Road to renewable energy should not be paved with higher taxes

We’re all familiar with the saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” I’ve got another one. Don’t judge a bill by its title. Often, legislation introduced in Albany has a nice ring to it. But the devil is in the details.

Senate bill S.4264A is called the Climate and Community Investment Act. Sounds good, right? Its intent is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in New York. But how the bill would accomplish that is where it goes very wrong.

The legislation would add a carbon tax of $55 per ton on fossil fuel users. During a recent hearing, The Business Council of New York State estimated this would increase the cost of gas by as much as 55 cents per gallon, and increase the cost of residential natural gas by 26 percent. That’s thousands of dollars in higher costs for virtually every resident and business in the state.

New Yorkers already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the nation, and the highest taxes, period. Now, at least 23 Senate Democrats who are sponsoring this bill want you to pay more.

That’s astounding to me, especially after they approved a state budget that increased taxes to historic levels, and when many families and small businesses are already struggling.