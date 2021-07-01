Helming: Successes of the 2021 NY legislative session

If your loved one was in a life-threatening accident, you’d want to know that everything possible was being done to save his or her life. Under an arcane law, New York is the only state that does not allow medical flight crews to carry or distribute blood during emergencies. But thanks to legislation I co-sponsored that passed the Senate and Assembly, that will change.

If the governor signs it, air ambulances, like Mercy Flight Central, will be able to administer blood transfusions to patients on helicopters and help save more lives. Thank you to Jeff Bartkoski, President and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, and his team for their leadership and advocacy on this bill.

One of the major successes of this legislative session was Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery being named the first New York State Veterans Cemetery. Credit goes to our local veterans and their families and advocates who fought for this designation alongside Seneca County officials and Sen. Mike Nozzolio. When I took office in 2017, some of the earliest calls I received were from veterans asking me to continue Senator Nozzolio’s work on Sampson. It has been my honor to do so. Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will continue to proudly serve as a lasting memorial and hallowed resting place for our nation’s greatest heroes.