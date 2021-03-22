Hiltzik: DeSantis’ record on COVID-19 isn’t a success

CNN came to a similar conclusion. “DeSantis’ gamble to take a laissez faire approach appears to be paying off,” it reported — though it was careful enough to qualify that its judgment applied “at least politically, at least for now.”

Indeed, DeSantis’ record is attracting attention largely for political reasons. He’s being touted as a leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, as silly as it is to speculate on a horse race so far away. DeSantis’ COVID record is presented as Exhibit 1 for his suitability.

Yet it’s important to recognize that a state’s success or failure in combating COVID-19 depends on a multitude of factors, many of which are outside a governor’s control. Those who claim credit for good-looking statistics may be setting themselves up for a boatload of blame if the numbers turn ugly.

As we’ve remarked before, one thing that sets DeSantis apart from most other governors, red and blue, is his tendency to present himself as the victim of anti-conservative coverage.

He seems to grouse unceasingly about being overlooked by the unsympathetic news media: “We’ve succeeded,” he said on May 20, “and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative.”