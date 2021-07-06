Hinch: To help rural America, forget the red-blue divide

All it takes is a few phone calls to local residents to reveal the irreducible complexity of a supposedly sharply divided America. Talk to anyone long enough and they become impossible to categorize.

A former county judge, Mark Webb, is the founder and leader of Blue Mountains Forest Partners, the group seeking solutions to the timber wars. He says his Christian faith enabled him to admit he was wrong about forest management and to work with environmentalists. Webb studied at the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a forester, fence builder and college teacher. “You have to have epistemic humility,” he said.

The economic development projects in John Day were the brainchild of Green, the city manager, who grew up in rural Utah and Iowa, studied microbiology at Brigham Young University, worked as a biological weapons analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency after 9/11, then switched careers and earned a public policy degree at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Green married a woman from John Day and moved to her hometown. He arrived asking a challenging question: “Can disruptive innovation and redefining the sense of urgency we went through in the Defense Department [after 9/11] be used in the fight for the lives of rural communities?”