Holden: The inside truth about Afghanistan

Now, why did we go into Iraq? One word: money. The primary culprit was former VP Dick Cheney. Before the right wing talks about ensuring the protection of Iraqi resources, let me emphasize that it was not US nor International Allies securing the pipeline, but a private US contractor allied with the former VP. When life support came for service members, civilians, and contractors, that contract went to KBR, a Halliburton subsidiary. I know, because I paid for it. When you would hear the cost of war report on the nightly news, that money was going to the former VP. We wasted seven years in Iraq because of a “cash grab” instead of stabilizing some sort of Afghan government.

Meanwhile, back in Afghanistan, progress was stalled. As a former Army Officer, I can say that the “cool” deployments were to Iraq, not Afghanistan. Hence, US assets and money were preferred to go to Iraq over Afghanistan. When President Obama redeployed troops from Iraq, under the auspices of current SECDEF and retired General Lloyd Austin, he had a untenable situation in Afghanistan due to shifting political allegiances. We took our eye off Afghanistan, and the President needed to make up time. I know this for a fact because my area of focus at the time was on the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. Therefore, the criticism President Obama received over Iraq and Afghanistan would have been more appropriately placed squarely on the shoulders of the Bush Administration.