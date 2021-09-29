Holden: The inside truth about Afghanistan

The past month, with the departure of Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, has been hard on all who fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan. For to talk of one, you must talk of the other. This story will bring you the links between the two and speak of the issues veterans still experience after the war.
First and foremost, we did not have success in Afghanistan because of the lack of foresight of the George W. Bush Administration. On the night he “won” the election over former VP Al Gore, I turned to my children’s mom and said, “we are going back to Iraq.” Unfortunately, I was prophetic. After 9/11, there was near unanimous support to go to Afghanistan. NATO, by enacting Article V, were able to topple the Taliban-led government; however, we soon lost the momentum in Afghanistan because my prediction was right- we went to Iraq. Instead of focusing US and NATO assets on getting the Afghans on their feet, we spent eight years in Iraq chasing oil rights.
Now, I want to say that Saddam Hussein was an evil human being. He committed ethnic cleansing against the Kurds and Turkomen in Northern Iraq as well as the Shias in the South. The world is a better place without him being in power, but we had him contained. He was nothing more than the “Mayor of Baghdad.” During the Gulf War, the reason the US and the Allies did not go to Baghdad and unseat him was that they knew that it would create a power vacuum. That is exactly what happened.
Now, why did we go into Iraq? One word: money. The primary culprit was former VP Dick Cheney. Before the right wing talks about ensuring the protection of Iraqi resources, let me emphasize that it was not US nor International Allies securing the pipeline, but a private US contractor allied with the former VP. When life support came for service members, civilians, and contractors, that contract went to KBR, a Halliburton subsidiary. I know, because I paid for it. When you would hear the cost of war report on the nightly news, that money was going to the former VP. We wasted seven years in Iraq because of a “cash grab” instead of stabilizing some sort of Afghan government.
Meanwhile, back in Afghanistan, progress was stalled. As a former Army Officer, I can say that the “cool” deployments were to Iraq, not Afghanistan. Hence, US assets and money were preferred to go to Iraq over Afghanistan. When President Obama redeployed troops from Iraq, under the auspices of current SECDEF and retired General Lloyd Austin, he had a untenable situation in Afghanistan due to shifting political allegiances. We took our eye off Afghanistan, and the President needed to make up time. I know this for a fact because my area of focus at the time was on the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. Therefore, the criticism President Obama received over Iraq and Afghanistan would have been more appropriately placed squarely on the shoulders of the Bush Administration.
Now, fast forward to 2018. President Trump began a peace process with the Taliban. To this day, he boasts starting the withdrawal and making it impossible for President Biden to stop. Once you start massive troop withdrawals, it is hard to put the brakes on it. Now, I want to make no mistake, major defense contractors were the big winners in Afghanistan, but Trump sabotaged Afghanistan for any President after him no matter who that would have been.
In Afghanistan, the people were caught between the violent, extremist Taliban and the corrupt Karzai/Ghani Governments. Afghanistan should have never been a Presidency, it should have been a Parliament-style government. It fits the tribal culture of Afghanistan better. This is another fault of the Bush Administration. Some of these people who had to deal with this untenable situation were the interpreters, small business owners, and the women and children of Afghanistan, which are some of the people I have been working for years to get out of Afghanistan.
This process, the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, is how these folks are getting out of Afghanistan. The Trump Administration, under the “reign” of people like Mike Pompeo and Stephen Miller, slowed this process down to a crawl. One of their buddies on the Hill was the ranking member of the House Homeland Services Committee, John Katko, who is my current opponent. You want to know why we had people hanging from the sides of transport aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport, look no further than these corrupt politicians. I cannot count the number of times I had to call the Embassy to inquire about my interpreters’ packets, as well as those for their families.
The other piece is please talk to any Afghan or Iraq vet you may know. It is a hard time for us, and many of us have internal scars over this. I spent almost three years of my life there. We have buddies who died and have Afghan friends who are still there trying to get out. Reach out to them. Give those vets space to tell their stories.
Steven W, Holden Sr., Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), US Army, is a Democratic candidate for New York's 24th Congressional District