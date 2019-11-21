For a city or county to be successful, it requires a structure of local governance that combines strong political leadership, effective and efficient administrative oversight, representation, accountability, and a commitment to results as the best strategy for ensuring a community’s ongoing success. The Cayuga County Legislature’s original proposal to eliminate funding for the county administrator position would erode the fabric of high-functioning organizations and professional management practices.
For a corporation or company to continue to grow and thrive in this global economy, it must be well managed, financially strong, and prepared for the future. Just as a high-performing corporation depends on an experienced, empowered CEO who is appointed by the board of directors to execute its vision, so, too, do those successful cities and counties that are innovative, fiscally sound, and attractive to current and potential residents.
Functioning much like a business organization's chief executive, the appointed professional manager or administrator oversees the day-to-day operations of the community. Through a professional staff, this person ensures the provision of services and enforces the policies adopted by the elected representatives. The appointed manager/administrator is selected by the elected officials on the basis of education, training, and experience, and so qualifications and performance — and not the navigation of the political election process — are the characteristics that make an appointed manager/administrator attractive.
Professional managers/administrators save taxpayers money by seeking the most efficient and effective way possible to deliver services. They take a long-term, integrated, and community-wide approach to service delivery that discourages organizational silos or decisions based solely on political agendas. They remove waste and eliminate duplicative processes and build consensus among diverse interests, promote equity and fairness, and develop and sustain organizational excellence and innovation. In short, professional administrators/managers strive for continuous improvement in the quality of life within their community while also ensuring its financial well-being.
With a professional appointed administrator in place, county elected officials are free to devote time to policy planning and development, knowing that their policies will be implemented efficiently, effectively, and ethically by a highly trained administrator. If residents are dissatisfied with the performance of the county manager or administrator, they have only to alert their elected representatives, which ensures the accountability of this position.
Creating a vision for a community is key to its success and developing and articulating future directions is an essential element of strong political leadership. But while strong political and policy leadership can create a truly inspiring blueprint for a community’s future, successful local government organizations recognize that the other side of the equation involves the engagement of employees and residents and the efficient execution of that blueprint by an experienced, highly trained management professional.
Eliminating the Cayuga County administrator position would significantly change that equation, and, therefore, the Legislature should restore all funding to fully and permanently fund the position now before the budget is finalized.