The bitter divide that has pervaded national politics for many years has been super-charged during the Donald Trump presidency. There's palpable levels of both passionate disgust and also passionate elation for what he has done in the White House.
There's also been a tremendous amount of misinformation permeating the political discourse. This happens for a number of reasons.
One factor is the large proportion of people who get their "news" from social media that's inherently set up to give them opinion-oriented and sometimes even fabricated content tailored to reinforce their political leanings. A similar effect comes when people get their "news" from cable-television pundit shows that are loaded with opinions and largely devoid of facts. At the same time, fewer people are taking the time to seek out fully reported news stories from legitimate journalists.
It's a troubling mix, to be sure. And there's a real danger that it could get much worse in the near future.
In reading the vast array of reactions to this week's news that the Democratic majority of the House of Representatives is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump's conduct, one that caught my attention came from a media reporter who urged everyone to get themselves educated on how to be a smart news consumer. The volume of misleading and false information is sure to increase as the inquiry proceeds.
I couldn't agree more. News media literacy is crucial for our nation at this point in history.
Fortunately for those of us in New York, a foundation is rolling out a terrific program to aimed at boosting news media literacy. The New York Newspapers Foundation is reaching out to communities across the state to seek partners for hosting news media literacy presentations that can be geared toward a wide range of audiences.
About a year ago, some Cayuga County-area residents got a taste of this program when the Wednesday Morning Roundtable monthly discussion group hosted a talk on journalism. At that program, Mary Miller, education services director of the New York News Publisher Association gave an eye-opening presentation on how false information can so easily spread. Mary heads up these news media literacy programs that the foundation is hoping to roll out over the next several months. They also are actively seeking philanthropic support to grow the effort.
For local readers, look for an advertisement in Friday's newspaper with the heading that reads "It's never too early (or late) to educate others to seek the truth." Details on the program follow.
Who are potential partners for these presentations? The list includes schools, libraries, senior centers, colleges and any other community organization that believes offering this information fits with their mission.
For more details, you can call (518) 449-1667 ext. 703 or email mmcdermott@nynpa.com or mmiller@nynpa.com.